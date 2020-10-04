EL CENTRO — Un hombre aparentemente sorprendió a una mujer irrumpiendo en su camioneta el jueves por la mañana, según los registros de llamadas del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El hombre le dijo a la Policía que, después de descubrir a la mujer alrededor de las 7 de la mañana, la golpeó y la arrojó sobre una cerca.
El hombre le dijo a un oficial de la corporación que no quería procesarlo por el intento de allanamiento.
El agente también habló con la mujer que, según los informes, no cooperó y se negó a recibir asistencia médica. El oficial notó que la sospechosa no tenía heridas visibles.
