CALEXICO — El conductor de un triciclo fue sorprendido en Garita Poniente en presunta posesión de un cargamento de droga.
El director de puertos fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, David Salazar, informó el sábado que el ciclista fue sorprendido presuntamente con 10 libras de fentanilo.
El directivo reportó en su cuenta de Twitter que la droga iba escondida en la cesta de madera que era jalada por el triciclo.
El presunto traficante fue arrestado por elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras.
