CALEXICO — Una persona fue sorprendida en Garita Poniente por presuntamente haber intentado cruzar un par de loros.
Este miércoles, el Director de Puertos Fronterizos, David Salazar, informó que el viajero llevaba los cotorros vivos dentro de una mochila, la cual fue hallada en el piso de un vehículo marca Dodge.
El conductor del vehículo fue multado con 500 dólares por no declarar los animales.
Salazar indicó que los Estados Unidos mantiene una prohibición al cruce de aves por los puertos fronterizos terrestres.
