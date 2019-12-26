EL CENTRO — Una mujer de 40 años fue arrestada la mañana del martes 24 de diciembre por presuntamente conducir bajo la influencia un vehículo dentro del cual se encontraba un menor de edad, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La mujer, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada, fue detenida a la 1:10 de la madrugada cerca de los caminos Dogwood y Neckel por agentes de la Patrulla de Caminos de California.
La sospechosa fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de mil 500 dólares bajo sospecha de poner en peligro a un menor, conducir en estado de ebriedad y llevar un nivel de contenido de alcohol en sangre mayor al 0.08 por ciento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.