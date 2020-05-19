EL CENTRO —Varios jóvenes fueron sorprendidos dentro de la Escuela Hedrick en hechos registrados a las 11:22 de la noche del domingo 17 de mayo.
La parte denunciante informó que los jóvenes habrían arrojado ganchos contra su vehículo ubicado sobre Avenida Orange.
El denunciante dijo que esperaría en la Iglesia Primera Cristiana.
Los jóvenes fueron vistos después en el techo del plantel y luego corriendo hacia la iglesia.
Personal de la empresa Patrol Protective Services acudió minutos después.
Las autoridades dijeron haber visto visto sombras saltar por la cerca.
Al final, el denunciante se negó a salir y reportar el caso, al afirmar que solamente deseaba reportar lo ocurrido.
La policía no registró actos vandálicos.
