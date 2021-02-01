EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien contaba con una orden de arresto fue localizada en las instalaciones del Ejército de Salvación mientras husmeaba en el lugar.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos el incidente ocurrió a las 3:45 de la tarde de este domingo 31 de enero en el 1301 al sur de Calle Cuarta.
La detenida fue identificada por la policía como Alejandra Clara.
En el lugar fueron denunciadas dos personas por husmear entre la propiedad donada al organismo.
A la sospechosa le fue impuesta una fianza de mil dólares por agresión emitida por la Juez Lepe Negrete el pasado 8 de enero.
La mujer fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades.
