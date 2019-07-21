EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue sorprendida la tarde de este sábado 20 de julio en una tienda del centro comercial The Commons cuando intentó hurtar varios artículos.
El incidente se registró alrededor de las 6 de la tarde en la tienda Burlington Coat Factory.
La parte quejosa indicó de la sospechosa, de apellido Sánchez, seleccionó varios artículos que luego escondió.
Posteriormente, la mujer salió de la tienda con los artículos.
Personal de la tienda logró detener a la mujer y recuperar la propiedad.
A petición de la parte quejosa, la policía emitió una advertencia a la sospechosa, quien quedó en libertad.
