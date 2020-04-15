EL CENTRO — Un presunto ladrón fue sorprendido al intentar robar una computadora personal de una oficina ubicada en el 669 de la Calle Glenwood.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el afectado dijo haber localizado al presunto ladrón minutos antes de las 10 de la mañana de este martes 14 de abril.
Sin embargo, al ser sorprendido el aparente ladrón dejó el aparato e intentó huir a bordo de un pickup Chevy S10, color oro, modelo 1998.
El afectado persiguió al presunto ladrón, quien era acompañado por otra persona.
Los sospechosos abandonaron el vehículo en Valleyview e Imperial, el cual fue remolcado por el servicio de grúa.
