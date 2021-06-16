Elementos del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza arrestaron a un individuo a bordo de un pickup quien llevaba a 12 inmigrantes indocumentados.
El Jefe del Sector, Gregory Bovino, informó este miércoles en su cuenta de Twitter que el presunto traficante fue sorprendido en la zona desértica del Condado de Imperial.
Los inmigrantes no llevaban cinturón de seguridad.
Esto, dijo el jefe fronterizo, muestra que los traficantes de personas realizan operaciones peligrosas sin importarles la vida humana.
