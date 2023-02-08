EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue detenido por la policía luego de presuntamente haber sido sorprendido en el interior de un plantel escolar.
Reportes policiacos indican que el sospechoso fue visto en el interior de la escuela Martin Luther King ubicada en la cuadra marcada con los números 1900 de Avenida Villa a las 4:36 de la tarde del domingo 5 de febrero.
El sospechoso de entre 20 y 30 años de edad llevaba puesta ropa color oscuro, además de una mochila e iba a bordo de una bicicleta.
El sospechoso fue visto en la esquina noreste de la propiedad.
La policía sacudió al lugar donde sorprendió a quien fue identificado como Román Pestano, de 45 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue retirado del lugar por las autoridades.
