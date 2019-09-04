EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 32 años y residente de El Centro fue arrestado por posesión de droga por la policía de El Centro.
El arresto ocurrió a las 4 de la tarde del lunes después de ser descubierto en el techo del antiguo mercado Lucky, según los registros de la policía.
El detenido ha sido identificado como John Dilan.
De acuerdo a los registros, el detenido además fue fichado en la cárcel del condado por contar con una orden de arresto por un delito previo de posesión de drogas, según los registros.
