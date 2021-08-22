EL CENTRO — Dos inmigrantes indocumentados fueron hallados en el interior de una casa rodante.
El Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza informó en redes sociales que los inmigrantes eran trasladados en una casa rodante.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, los inmigrantes buscaban llegar a Los Ángeles.
La corporación detalló que la casa rodante carece de aparato de refrigeración, lo que podría haber terminado en una tragedia debido a las altas temperaturas del verano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.