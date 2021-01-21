CALEXICO — Un individuo fue arrestado en Garita Centro por presuntamente haber intentado ingresar con un paquete de metanfetamina y de fentanilo.
La Oficina de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras se dio a conocer que el cargamento tiene un valor de alrededor de 32 mil dólares.
El director de puertos fronterizos en Calexico, David Salazar, informó que la droga se encontraba en el interior de un par de baterías que fueron localizadas en la cajuela de un vehículo marca Nissan.
Los oficiales fueron apoyados por agentes caninos para dar con la droga.
En total las autoridades decomisaron ocho libras de ambas drogas.
