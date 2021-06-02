CALEXICO — Un viajero fue sorprendido en un puerto fronterizo de esta ciudad en aparente posesión de dos pájaros del amor.
El incidente fue reportado en redes sociales por el director de Puertos Fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, David Salazar.
De acuerdo al funcionario, las aves vivas eran transportadas por una persona dentro de una jaula que estaba en el interior de la mochila del viajero.
Las aves quedaron a disposición de personal especializado en agricultura de CBP y del Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de los Estados Unidos.
