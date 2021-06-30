OCOTILLO — Dos inmigrantes fueron detenidos por agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza tras presuntamente haber ingresado al país de forma irregular en patinetas.
El jefe del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza, Gregory Bovino, reportó en su cuenta de Twitter la madrugada de este miércoles que los agentes federales detuvieron a dos personas que habían ingresado a pie a territorio estadounidense.
Posteriormente, los inmigrantes abordaron sus patinetas para continuar su camino hacia el norte al intentar evitar ser detectados.
Los agentes federales detuvieron a los inmigrantes, quienes fueron trasladados a las instalaciones del Sector para ser procesados.
Los oficiales fronterizos decomisaron las patinetas.
