EL CENTRO — El número de personas infectadas con el SARS Cov-2 ha aumentado a 160 en el Valle Imperial.
De acuerdo a cifras del Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado, Calexico permanece en primer sitio en cuanto a cantidad de infectados con 42.
Le siguen El Centro con 39, Brawley con 32, Imperial con 20 y Heber con 10.
Ninguna otra población cuenta con cifras de doble dígito hasta la tarde de este lunes.
Las autoridades señalan que 112 pacientes se mantienen activos con el virus y otros 45 se han recuperado.
