IMPERIAL — Bomberos y personal de emergencias respondieron a un lugar en Imperial donde un hombre de unos 30 años resultó herido a las 5:41 de la tarde de este viernes 29 de noviembre luego de haber resultado herido con fuegos artificiales.
Según los registros del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, el herido tenía una laceración en uno de sus brazos y posiblemente le faltaba un dedo.
El varón, según los registros, apenas estaba consciente.
