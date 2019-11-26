La actriz Susan Sarandon sufrió una aparatosa caída que le ocasionó una conmoción cerebral, además de una fractura de nariz y un gran moretón en el rostro.
La ganadora del Oscar a Mejor Actriz por la película “Dead Man Walking” compartió con sus seguidores una imagen en la que muestra un moretón en el parpado derecho e hinchazón en la frente.
“Un pequeño resbalón = conmoción cerebral, nariz fracturada, rodilla golpeada. Parece que mañana no podré encontrarme con el senador Sanders en New Hampshire. Realmente lamento perder esa oportunidad”, expresó la artista junto a la foto.
Trascendió que la reunión entre el político y la actriz giraría en torno a temas contra homofobia, la islamofobia, la transfobia y el racismo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.