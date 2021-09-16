EL CENTRO — Por presuntamente haber bromeado con una amenaza hacia un guardia de seguridad un estudiante de la preparatoria Central fue suspendido.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 9 de la mañana de este miércoles 15 de septiembre.
Los reportes indican que el menor presuntamente amenazó con lesionar a un guardia de seguridad del plantel con apoyo de otros estudiantes.
La amenaza fue presuntamente hecha a las 12:30 de mediodía del pasado martes 14 de septiembre.
El menor dijo que solamente estaba bromeando.
A pesar de ello, el alumno fue suspendido.
Las autoridades también revisaron la residencia del menor, donde fueron notificados por la madre del estudiante que estaba consciente de la supuesta amenaza.
