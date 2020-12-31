EL CENTRO — La sucursal de un banco local ha cerrado sus puertas debido a la pandemia.
El Banco Comunitario del Valle informó que su sucursal de Brawley fue cerrada a partir de este miércoles de forma inmediata.
El banco agregó que la sucursal abrirá sus puertas nuevamente hasta el lunes 4 de enero.
“Nos disculpamos por la inconveniencia, pero la salud del personal y nuestros clientes es nuestra prioridad”, informó el CVB.
La gerencia pidió a sus clientes de la zona norte del Valle Imperial acudir a la sucursal de El Centro para realizar sus transacciones.
El banco de El Centro estará abierto de 9 de la mañana a 4:30 de la tarde de este jueves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.