MONTERREY, Nuevo León -- Se informa a toda la afición que el primer encuentro de la serie entre Águilas de Mexicali y Sultanes de Monterrey, fue suspendido por lluvia.
Así mismo, se comunica que los juegos 1 y 2 se llevarán a cabo el día de mañana sábado 19 de noviembre, en doble cartelera a partir de las 12.00 horas, tiempo de Baja California.
