CULIACAN, Sinaloa -- El Club de Beisbol Águilas de Mexicali informa que el primer encuentro de la serie entre Águilas de Mexicali y Tomateros de Culiacán fue suspendido por lluvia.

El partido pendiente se jugará el miércoles 13 en una doble cartelera a siete entradas.

Para el primer encuentro de la serie subirá a la loma de las responsabilidades el zurdo norteamericano Greg Mahle, en el siguiente partido hará lo propio Joe Van Meter.

