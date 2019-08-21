HEBER — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, varios artículos fueron sustraídos del interior de un Honda Accord que se encontraba estacionado frente a una residencia en Avenida Cherry norte.
El automóvil fue presuntamente allanado entre las 10 de la noche del lunes y las 4 de la mañana del martes, dijo la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La víctima notificó a la corporación del incidente después de las 4 de la madrugada del martes.
La parte quejosa informó que del vehículo fue sustraída una billetera, que contenía identificación personal, así como una variedad de tarjetas de crédito personales.
