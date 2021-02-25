EL CENTRO — La sustracción de un vehículo de golf fue reportada la mañana de este martes 23 de febrero en el 1850 de Avenida Lincoln.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, el incidente ocurrió entre las 9:30 de la noche del lunes y las 5:30 de la mañana del martes.
El vehículo es un Yamaha G19E, color blanco, modelo 1998.
La parte denunciante dijo desconocer la identidad del presunto responsable, ya que en el lugar no había cámaras de seguridad.
