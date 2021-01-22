EL CENTRO — Mercancía valuada en más de 22 mil dólares fue sustraída de una residencia ubicada por Calle Tercera.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la parte denunciante presentó el reporte a las 7:40 de la mañana del pasado martes 19 de enero.
Según la denuncia, una persona ingresó al lugar por la ventana trasera.
Del lugar fueron reportados como robados 16 mil dólares en joyería, 4 mil 500 dólares en chamarras, mil 350 dólares en lentes para sol, entre 200 y 300 dólares en efectivo.
La parte quejosa dijo a la policía que el robo ocurrió entre las 12:30 de mediodía y las 6 de la tarde del pasado 11 de enero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.