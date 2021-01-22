Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.