EL CENTRO — Un teléfono celular LG Stylo 6, color negro, valorado en 300 dólares, fue reportado como robado el martes por la mañana de la tienda Metro by T-Mobile situada al sur de Calle Cuarta, indican registros de la Policía de El Centro.
Según los informes, el sospechoso entró en la tienda, robó el teléfono alrededor de las 11:08 de la mañana y huyó del lugar de los hechos.
El incidente fue capturado por cámaras de videovigilancia.
Un oficial de la policía respondió a la tienda para presentar un informe delictivo.
