Con un tiempo de 7:05.220 minutos, el bajacaliforniano Alexis López se ubicó en cuarto lugar en el Campeonato Mundial Senior de Remo, en Linz-Ottensheim, Austria.
En la jornada de finales del Mundial Senior, el sanfelipense cerró su participación en el single ligero, prueba en la que el italiano Martino Goretti se convirtió en el campeón mundial en este 2019, con un tiempo de 6:59.480 minutos.
La medalla de plata fue para el húngaro Peter Galambos con 7:02.370 minutos y el bronce para el australiano Sean Murphy con 7:04.550.
Detrás del mexicano se ubicaron el británico Samuel Mottram con 7:05.390 y el canadiense Aaron Lattimer con 7:13.810.
