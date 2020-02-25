El peleador de la Preparatoria de Imperial, Paul Ortiz, fue el único luchador del Valle Imperial en terminar como campeón dentro del torneo de maestros dentro de la Sección San Diego.
El joven felino terminó en primer sitio dentro de las 162 libras.
De este mismo plantel Nayhtan Galbiso fue segundo lugar en las 108 libras, lo mismo que Wolfgang Horner en 287 libras.
Estos tres peleadores avanzan al torneo estatal.
Christopher Guizar fue sexto en las 115 libras.
Por equipos, el primer sitio fue para Poway, el segundo para Rancho Bernardo, el cuarto para Mira Mesa, el cuarto para Imperial y el quinto para Brawley.
