El equipo sub-10 campeón del Distrito 22 de las Ligas Pequeñas concluyó su participación en el torneo de la Sección 7.
La escuadra de Sunbeam cayó el domingo ante su rival de Lemon Grove.
Previamente, la novena había perdido ante Parkview por marcador de 2-6.
Directivos del equipo expresaron su orgullo por la participación de los pequeños en el torneo seccional, al tiempo de agradecer a entrenadores, voluntarios y padres de familia por su apoyo.
De esta forma, termina la temporada para el equipo Sunbeam.
