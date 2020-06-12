La cantante y actriz Beyoncé podría recibir un contrato por 100 millones de dólares con la empresa Disney.
De acuerdo a un reporte de BangShoubiz, los estudios podrían darle a la artista el contrato para hacer tres proyectos, incluida la secuela de “Black Panther”, que se espera sea lanzada en 2021.
Beyoncé ya ha colaborado con la compañía: para el relanzamiento de “El Rey León” grabó una nueva versión de “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” y prestó su voz al personaje de Nala.
