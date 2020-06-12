Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High around 105F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 99F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.