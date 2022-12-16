CALIPATRIA -- El Concejo Municipal de Calipatria llevó a cabo su reorganización durante una reunión realizada el martes 13 de diciembre.
La secretaria municipal de Calipatria, Catherine Hoff, tomó juramento al nuevo concejal Fred Beltran, al alcalde saliente Javier Amezcua y al nuevo miembro Michael Luellen II durante la reunión.
La concejal de la ciudad Sylvia Chavez fue nominada y elegida como vicealcaldesa, mientras que la concejal María Nava Froelich fue nominada como la nueva alcaldesa de la ciudad de Calipatria.
