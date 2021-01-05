EL CENTRO — En una pequeña ceremonia, el Supervisor por el Distrito 3 del Condado de Imperial, Michael Kelley, prestó este lunes el juramento para un cuarto periodo de cuatro años.
Al concluir el actual periodo en 2025, Kelley habrá completado 16 años como supervisor.
El funcionario resultó electo el año pasado de manera automática debido a que no tuvo retador que presentara candidatura.
La Secretaria de la Junta de Supervisores, Blanca Acosta, fue quien tomó el juramento al representante del Distrito 3 en las instalaciones centrales del gobierno local.
La semana anterior tocó el turno al actual Presidente de la Junta, Luis Plancarte.
De acuerdo al protocolo, Kelley será designado este martes como Presidente de la Junta, luego de haber sido vicepresidente en 2020.
