LOS ANGELES — La cantante y actriz de origen mexicano, Angélica María, se convirtió el pasado 19 de diciembre en ciudadana de Estados Unidos.
Así lo dio a conocer en redes sociales el Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de los Estados Unidos (USCIS en inglés).
En su cuenta de Twitter, la agencia felicitó a la artista quien prestó su juramento en una ceremonia realizada en esta ciudad.
La llamada “Novia de México” participó en una ceremonia realizada Centro de Convenciones en el que albergó a unas 8 mil 500 personas quienes se convirtieron en ciudadanas estadounidenses.
