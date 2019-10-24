EL CENTRO — Un menor de 12 años de edad fue atropellado por el conductor de un vehículo la tarde del martes 22 de octubre y hospitalizado con heridas leves, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 4:50 de la tarde cerca de Avenida La Brucherie y Avenida Orange.
El menor fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional El Centro con heridas leves.
El conductor del vehículo cooperó con la policía y el vehículo, un Nissan Sentra gris, finalmente fue retirado del lugar.
