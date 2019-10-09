EL CENTRO — Una persona fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro luego de haber sido atropellada por un automovilista.
Los hechos se registraron minutos después de las 11 de la mañana en la cuadra marcada con los números 100 de la Calle Quinta.
Al llegar al sitio, el peatón fue localizado inconsciente, indican registros policiacos.
El herido fue arrollado por el conductor de un vehículo sedan, color gris.
Paramédicos del sistema de ambulancias AMR trasladaron al herido el hospital local.
