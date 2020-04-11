EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue localizado en la vía publica fue trasladado al hospital local la tarde de este viernes 10 de abril.
El varón fue localizado en Calle Tercera y Avenida Commercial, donde se ubica el antiguo centro de reciclaje.
El individuo aparentemente se encontraba en el lugar con sobredosis de droga.
En cuestión de minutos paramédicos de las ambulancias AMR acudieron al lugar para hacerse cargo del afectado, quien fue identificado como Joe Krueger, de 44 años de edad.
El afectado fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.