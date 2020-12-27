CALIPATRIA — La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial respondió a un informe la madrugada del jueves luego de que una persona fuese atropellada por un tractor.
El Departamento de Policía de Brawley notificó al Alguacil sobre el incidente, que ocurrió en la cuadra 7500 del Camino Brandt Road a las 5:34 de la madrugada.
El teniente del Alguacil, Manuel De León, calificó el incidente como un accidente industrial.
El Teniente dijo que la víctima estaba "alerta y consciente".
El afectado fue enviado por helicóptero Reach a pedido de los técnicos de emergencias médicas en el lugar de los hechos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.