EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien este miércoles cumple tres décadas de vida fue localizada la madrugada de este jueves por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión local.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, la sospechosa fue identificada como Amber Renee Stutes, todavía de 29 años.
La mujer fue localizada a la 1 de la madrugada de este lunes en el 488 de Avenida Brighton poniente.
Las autoridades confirmaron que la mujer contaba con una orden de arresto por violación al Código de Salud de California, por la cual tenía una fianza de mil 500 dólares.
