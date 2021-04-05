EL CENTRO — Cientos de maestros fueron vacunados por personal del Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Imperial y de la Guardian Nacional este lunes.
La clínica de vacunación se realizó en el Teatro Jimmie Cannon de la Preparatoria Southwest.
Las autoridades agregaron que las 600 personas inmunizadas pertenecen al sector educativo.
