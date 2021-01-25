EL CENTRO — Cerca de 300 trabajadores que laboran dentro del Programa de Servicios en el Hogar (IHSS en ingles) fueron vacunados contra Coronavirus el fin de semana.
El Departamento de Salud Publica del Condado de Imperial informó que el evento de vacunación fue solamente para personas que reúnen los requisitos dentro del Nivel 2, para personal considerado cuidadores de alto riesgo.
La vacuna se ofreció por medio de citas que fueron previamente programadas.
Cuando haya más vacuna disponible, personal del IHSS será notificado directamente por su empleador para recibir la inoculacion.
