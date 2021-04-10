HEBER — El Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Imperial dio a conocer que este viernes fueron vacunados trabajadores del campo en este poblado.
En colaboración con la Guardia Nacional y la industria agrícola local, las autoridades administraron vacunas en Heber a los trabajadores considerados como esenciales.
"Gracias a nuestro personal y a todos los que continúan ayudando en estos esfuerzos para proteger a nuestra comunidad y prevenir la propagación de COVID-19", indicó la agencia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.