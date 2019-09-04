Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 107F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.