NASHVILLE, Tennessee — El artista multi-Platino Kane Brown y la cantante/compositora y actriz Becky G recibieron la gran noticia hoy que su colaboración musical “Lost In The Middle of Nowhere (remix)” fue nominada a un Latin AMA en la categoría Canción Favorita - Pop / Favorite Song.
Al respecto, Kane expresó: “Estoy realmente sorprendido y enormemente agradecido con esta nominación por mejor canción pop en los Latin AMA’s. Cuando Becky aceptó cantar el tema conmigo, nunca imaginé que iba a tener tanto éxito. Totalmente agradecido con la comunidad Latina y mis fans por el apoyo de Lost In The Middle of Nowhere”.
Becky G dijo: Es super cool estar nominada por primera vez en esta unión de género reggaton-country y además – Spanglish. Es una versión como ninguna otra. Estamos haciendo historia y que gran honor de lograrlo junto a mi amigo, Kane Brown.
“Lost in the Middle of Nowhere,” ha acumulado cerca de100 millones de “streams” a nivel mundial y reune a Brown con Lauren Alaina, su colaboradora en el dúo “What Ifs”, que también recibió 4X Platino. Ahora comoco-autores ellos vuelven a colaborar en “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” con Jon Nite (“Break Up in the End,” “Think a Little Less”) y Jesse Frasure (“Life Changes,” “Dirt on My Boots”).
Esta nominación al Latin AMA’s, llega durante el debut de Kane Brown “Homesick” en los listados de “airplay” como el nuevo sencillo más sonado en la radio de música country.
El cantante y compositor de 25 años de edad se unió al conocido DJ/productor Marshmello para el debut en la televisión de su éxito “One Thing Right”, el cual obtuvomás de 200 millones de “streams” a nivel global.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.