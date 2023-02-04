EL CENTRO — Otro vehículo sufrió daños mientras se encontraba estacionado frente a un domicilio en esta ciudad.
El incidente fue denunciado minutos antes de las 7 de la mañana de este viernes 3 de febrero en un domicilio ubicado en la cuadra 800 de Calle Vine,
La parte afectada dijo a la policia que su Ford F 150, color blanco, fue vandalizado.
El denunciante dijo que una persona desconocida causó daños a las cuatro llantas del vehículo con objeto desconocido.
El costo de llos daños asciende a 2 mil dólares.
La parte afectada dijo desconocer la identidad del presunto vándalo.
El vehículo se encontraba estacionado frente al domicilio del denunciante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.