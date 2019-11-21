HOLTVILLE — Las Vikingas se han portado mal con sus invitadas en el primer encuentro del balompié femenil.
Las orientales derrotaron en el juego inaugural de la temporada por marcador de 6-0 a las fronterizas en encuentro celebrado este miércoles.
Las anfitrionas anotaron en cuatro ocasiones durante la primera mitad, para dejar el marcador final con dos tantos en el cierre del cotejo.
Giselle Gasca anotó en dos ocasiones durante el duelo.
Maddy Singh, Jazmine Velasquez, Esperanza Dueñas y Jasmine Castro completaron la tanda.
Las Tigresas de Imperial cayeron el martes 0-5 ante Desert Mirage.
En varonil, Holtville venció a Calipatria 4-0 en acciones celebradas el martes 19 de noviembre.
