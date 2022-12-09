HOLTVILLE — La empresa JK Management completó la disposición de un sitio industrial de 21.3 acres ubicado en el 2255 de Camino Melon en Holtville, informó el portal REBusiness Online.
Un propietario no revelado adquirió el activo por 4.2 millones de dólares.
El comprador no ha revelado planes futuros para la instalación, agregó el portal.
La propiedad actualmente cuenta con 101 mil 665 pies cuadrados de mejoras de edificios industriales, con un espacio refrigerado de 57 mil 310 pies cuadrados, dos edificios de tiendas y espacio para oficinas.
Matt Davis, Melanie Haynes y Shannon Whitfield del National Land Advisory Group de Cushman & Wakefield representaron al vendedor en el acuerdo.
