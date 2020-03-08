MEXICALI — El Divo de Linares se presentará el próximo 10 de mayo en en Teatro del Estado de esta ciudad.
Luego de 55 años de carrera, Raphael realizará un concierto en la capital de Baja California.
La presentación se realiza tras la salida de su más reciente álbum, RESinphónico.
Los boletos tienen un precio de entre mil 100 y mil 980 pesos, los cuales pueden adquirirse en la taquilla del teatro o por internet en el portal de Taquilla Express.
La gira incluye presentaciones en varias ciudades de sudamérica, al igual que en Monterrey y Guadalajara.
