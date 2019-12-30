La banda argentina Soda Stereo se presentará en Tijuana el próximo mes de diciembre como parte de su gira “Gracias Totales 2020”.
Charly Alberti y Zeta Bosio estarán junto a varios artistas el 7 de marzo en el Estadio Caliente.
Antes, se presentarán en Bogotá y Lima, para luego continuar en al menos 12 ciudades de Estados Unidos y sudamérica.
El concierto en el Estadio Caliente se encuentra incluida en el portal oficial de la banda.
De acuerdo al sitio Taquilla Express, el precio de los boletos del concierto en la ciudad bajacaliforniana es de 660 en grada general, 880 en cancha general, mil 100 pesos en zonas 1 y 2, mil 925 frente al escenario y cerca de 5 mil pesos en zona Súper VIP.
