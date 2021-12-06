MEXICALI — La Fiscalía Regional de Mexicali informó que un juez ha vinculado a proceso de un individuo quien ha sido acusado por el delito de violencia familiar.
En la carpeta de investigación se asentó la presunta responsabilidad de Omar “N” en el citado delito.
El Juez de Control determinó vincular a proceso por violencia familiar, se le impuso la prisión preventiva y se fijó el plazo de dos meses de investigación complementaria.
De acuerdo con la información, el pasado 2 de diciembre el imputado al encontrarse en un domicilio del ejido Villahermosa en el Rancho Molina, ejerció actos de violencia física y moral en contra de su madre.
El agresivo sujeto empujó a la mujer y le pegó en la espalda, mientras la insultaba.
