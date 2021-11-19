El actor bajacaliforniano José María Yazpik realizó este jueves 18 de noviembre una visita a la zona de la Chinesca junto a la Gobernadora Marina Avila y la Alcaldesa Norma Bustamante para atestiguar el avance de la reconstrucción de la zona. CORTESIA
Visita Mexicali actor José María Yazpik
- Redacción/Adelante Valle
-
-
- 0
Right Now
80°
Fair
- Humidity: 18%
- Cloud Coverage:30%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:16:16 AM
- Sunset: 04:38:36 PM
Today
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High around 80F. Winds light and variable.
Más Noticias
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.