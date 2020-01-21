La luchadora de la Preparatoria de Imperial, Ariah Barragán, nuevamente ha conquistado un torneo de la disciplina.
El pasado fin de semana participó en el Cuarto Torneo Anual Invitacional de Lucha Femenil Ayala, en el cual concluyó en primer sitio.
La peleadora participó dentro de la categoría de las 121 libras.
Por su parte, Jocelyn Avelar terminó en séptimo lugar dentro de las 116 libras.
